Janakpur picked capital of Province 2

The provincial assembly of Province 2 on Monday has picked Janakpur the provincial capital.

Speaker of the provincial assembly Saroj Kumar Yadav said the proposal to make Janakpur the provincial capital received votes from 78 members out of the 99 who were present Monday.

The proposal to name Janakpur, the temporary provincial capital, the permanent provincial capital needed 70 votes for two-third majority in the 104-strong provincial assembly.

The provincial capital includes area within the East-West Highway at Dhalkebar in the north, Kamala river in the east, India-Nepal border in the south and Mithila Madhyamiki revolution area in the west.

The provincial assembly will also vote on the name of the province on Monday.