UML creates record in House obstruction

The main opposition CPN-UML has broken its own record for the longest obstruction of the House of Representatives (HoR).

The party, that had obstructed the House for 57 days in 2001 demanding resignation of the then Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala over the Lauda Air scam, has obstructed it for 79 days and counting this time.

It had obstructed all the meetings of the ninth House session that started on September 8, 2021 and ended on October 28. The session continued for 51 days with 13 meetings held on 12 days despite the obstruction by UML. The budget was also passed amidst the obstruction.

It has also been obstructing the 10th session right from the day it started on December 14, 2021. It obstructed the meetings called on December 14, December 21 and December 22. The next meeting called on Janaury 2 has been postponed thrice issuing a notice.

The main opposition party in this way has obstructed House proceedings for a total of 79 days if only the days when the House sessions were on are counted.

The next House meeting has been called for January 17. The record will extend to 86 days if UML continues obstruction even that day.