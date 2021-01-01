Deuba asks NC central members to remain active in sister organizations against statute

Newly elected Nepali Congress (NC) central members are found to be active in the sister organizations against the party statute.

The party statute states that member or officebearer of any level of the party cannot become member or officebearer of any sister organization and clause 42(2e) of the statute says that member or officebearer of any sister organization will automatically vacate the position if elected or nominated to any executive committee of the party.

But many leaders of the sister organizations who were elected central members of the party during the recent general convention have been found to be still active in the respective sister organizations.

President of Nepal Taran Dal Jeet Jung Basnet, who was elected central member recently, has issued a circular on Wednesday to district heads of the sister organization.

Rajeev Dhungana, who heads the Nepal Students Association, has also yet to resign despite being elected central member in the open category. President of the Nepal Muslim Association Abdul Satar has also not resigned despite being elected central member.

Most of those heading the sister organizations are close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and some of them were elected central member from Deuba's panel in the recent general convention.

Deuba has put pressure on those newly elected members to continue with the sister organizations. "We have been automatically relieved from our positions as per the party statute. We asked president what to do about the organizations we are heading. He asked us to wait for some time. He told us to leave only after holding general convention within three months," head of a sister organization who was recently elected central member confided.

Most of the sister organizations have not held general convention for a long time. Nain Singh Mahar, who was elected president of the student wing in the last general convention, has already become central member while Dhungana who succeeded him after his resignation has also been elected NC central member.

Deuba had extended terms of the executive committee of sister organizations by six months on August 15 without giving any reason. The extended term will expire in less than two months.