Nidhi also pledges to back Deuba in runoff for NC president

Bimalendra Nidhi has also decided to support Sher Bahadur Deuba in the runoff for president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) after Prakash Man Singh.

The support of Singh and Nidhi seems to have all but clinched the runoff for Deuba. Nidhi is Deuba's long-time lieutenant but challenged Deuba in the 14th general convention pointing that Deuba had promised during the last general convention to back him for the top post this time.

Deuba secured 2,258 votes but failed to win outright in the first round. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday. The magical number to get elected was 2,340 and Deuba fell short by 82.

Shekhar Koirala came second with 1,702 votes. Singh was third with 379 followed by Bimalendra Nidhi (249) and Kalyan Gurung (22). Seventy-six votes were invalid.

The election committee is planning to start voting for the runoff at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.