Deuba gets 1,900 votes with 4,000 counted

Incumbent Sher Bahadur Deuba leads but looks set to fall short of majority in the first round of voting for president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC).

He has secured 1,900 votes when 4,000 votes have been counted. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday and the magical number to get elected is 2,340.

Shekhar Koirala is second with 1,467 votes followed by Prakash Man Singh (296), Bimalendra Nidhi (230) and Kalyan Gurung (20) while 87 have been invalid.

There will be a runoff between the top two candidates if nobody gets majority in the first round of voting.