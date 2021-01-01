HoR should investigate CJ if he doesn't provide a way out: Former justices

The association of former justices has urged for appropriate outlet pointing that Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has been mired in one controversy after another.

Analyzing the current state of the judiciary during its sixth general assembly, Former Justice Forum, Nepal has stated that CJ Rana, who has been mired in controversies including seeking share in the Cabinet, should himself provide a way out.

The forum has also urged the House of Representatives (HoR) for a fair investigation if CJ Rana does not provide an outlet.

It has counted the controversies of CJ Rana including questions raised by the committee led by Justice Hari Krishna Karki about the role of CJ, controversies about picking bench in different cases including those about HoR dissolution, accusations about CJ Rana getting a share of spoils in appointments at constitutional bodies, involvement of CJ Rana in the case about the Constitutional Council, delay in the hearing of case filed making CJ Rana a defendant, and reports about him seeking share in the Cabinet, and pointed that it will be appropriate for CJ Rana himself to provide a way out to save dignity, credibility and independence of the judiciary.

"This seems appropriate and mandatory. But if CJ does not display generosity for the sake of judiciary, we urge the HoR to come forward to fulfill its constitutional duty for fair investigation of all the controversies about the CJ," the forum has urged.

The former justices have also requested justices and judges of all levels to save the judiciary from their leadership.

A former justice affiliated with the forum told Setopati that they have demanded resignation of CJ Rana or his impeachment if he doesn't resign.