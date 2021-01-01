Wrong and fatal exercise of setting in court: Oli alleges in political document

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has alleged that the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the House on July 12 on the basis of setting.

The Supreme Court (SC) on July 12 had revoked the decision of President Bidya Devi Bhandari to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) on May 22 on recommendation of the then prime minister (PM) Oli and issued mandamus instructing to make Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM within two days.

Oli has attacked the SC verdict in the political report he prepared for the party's statute general convention scheduled for October 1-3 claiming that the verdict made on the basis of setting to serve interests of a certain group has amended the Constitution in essence.

"The verdict has quoted precedents of the kind that help military rule in different countries. False contexts have been mentioned to prove that House dissolution was inappropriate. Support has been sought from wrong episode about the president's rights. Wrong and fatal exercise of setting to constitute the bench by including justices deemed favorable by the petitioners and removing those deemed unfavorable has been started," Oli has alleged in the document.

He has claimed that the SC verdict has badly disturbed the balance of powers between the three organs of the state violating the rights of the House to elect and that of the president to appoint the PM.

The document, however, does not mention another SC verdict on March 7 that invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) delivered on a case that was related only with name of the party formed after unification of the two parties.

Oli was cornered in the then ruling CPN and was in minority in all the party committees and parliamentary party following reinstatement of the House on February 23 after he first dissolved the House on December 20, 2020 and looked set to be ousted from the post of PM. But he became the powerful chairman of UML while Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal who had allied to corner Oli in CPN were split into two different parties by the SC verdict that invalidated unification.

Oli has mentioned in the document that he failed the floor test on May 10 only because 28 UML lawmakers from the then Khanal-Nepal faction abstained from voting.

He has blamed the current government, Speaker Agni Sapkota and the Election Commission for splitting of UML pointing that the government brought the ordinance making splitting of parties easier with the intention of splitting UML, Speaker Sapkota did not implement expulsion of 14 UML lawmakers by the party for trying to split the party, and the Election Commission recognized those expelled 14 lawmakers and 10 central members while registering the new party CPN (Unified Socialist).

He has also accused the then Khanal-Nepal faction of undermining the party leadership through factionalism right from the ninth general convention, secretly conspiring to topple his coalition government in 2016, and helping the campaign of Dahal to capture UML if possible and splitting it if not.