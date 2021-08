Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Kul Prasad KC has passed floor test on Monday.

He passed the floor test with the main opposition CPN-UML boycotting the voting process.

Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti announced in the provincial assembly that KC received 42 votes while one remained neutral. KC was supported by Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) in the 80-strong provincial assembly.

He was appointed CM on August 12.