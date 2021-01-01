Thakur applies for registration of JSP (Democratic), election symbol bicycle

Mahantha Thakur has applied with the Election Commission for registration of a new party on Wednesday.

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has applied for registration of JSP (Democratic) just hours after President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued the ordinance about political parties Wednesday. It has kept bicycle as the election symbol.

The new party will have 24 executive committee members, according to Rajendra Mahato who reached the Election Commission for registration of the new party.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction of JSP had limited Thakur and other leaders of the faction to general members after the Election Commission granted official recognition to it.