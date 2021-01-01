President Bhandari issues ordinance about political parties

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issued the ordinance about political parties Wednesday.

President's personal secretary Bhesh Raj Adhikari told Setopati that she issued the ordinance at 1:10 in the afternoon.

The ordinance will allow split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties requires support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

The ordinance is being brought as the Khanal-Nepal faction cannot muster support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split CPN-UML. The government abruptly ended the House session on Monday to bring the ordinance.

The ordinance has been widely condemned with some leaders in the ruling coalition also publicly slamming it. UML has warned of retaliation if it is issued.