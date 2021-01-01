12 killed in overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan
AP
AP Karachi, Aug 15
Pakistani investigators examine a truck at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Pakistani investigators examine a truck at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Opinion
Simone Galimberti
Reckoning with discrimination Simone Galimberti
Sushant Nepali
Varna system: An ancestral relic not to be passed on to the next generation Sushant Nepali
Editorial
Fire Minister Shrestha or swear allegiance to caste system Editorial

Blog
Pravat Kafley
Trumpism of Nepali elites Pravat Kafley
Pravat Kafley
What will the conservatives conserve? Pravat Kafley
Rajat Thapa
The good, the bad and the society Rajat Thapa

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio