42 lawmakers submit signatures demanding KC be made Lumbini CM

The four-party alliance has submitted signatures of the majority of lawmakers in Lumbini to Governor Amik Sherchan to stake claim for the government.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha have submitted signatures of 42 lawmakers demanding Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center be made the next chief minister (CM).

Governor Sherchan invited parties for formation of the next government after CM Shankar Pokharel resigned before the provincial assembly meeting was scheduled to discuss the the no-confidence motion against him on Wednesday.

The 42 lawmakers also include independent lawmaker Ajay Shahi who was elected with sun as the election symbol.

Governor Sherchan invited parties to form majority government in accordance to Article 168(2) of the Constitution giving a deadline of 24 hours.

Chief Whip of NC in the province Fakharuddin Khan told Setopati that the coalition has staked claim for majority government under KC within the 24-hour deadline. KC was elected from Rolpa 1 (A).

UML has stated that it will not stake claims for the government.

The ruling coalition has 19 lawmakers from NC, 18 from Maoist Center, three from JSP and one from Janamorcha. UML now has just 37 after Shahi, who is from the group led by Hridayesh Tripathi, supported to make KC the next CM.