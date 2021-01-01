Lumbini CM Pokharel resigns

Chief Minister (CM) of Lumbini Shankar Pokharel has resigned on Wednesday.

CM Pokharel submitted resignation to Governor Amik Sherchan just before the provincial assembly meeting was scheduled to discuss the the no-confidence motion against him.

The CPN-UML parliamentary party in Lumbini earlier authorized Pokharel to take appropriate decision in the current situation.

Opposition parties had registered the no-confidence motion on August 3.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha registered the no-confidence motion at the provincial assembly secretariat. A total of 34 lawmakers signed on the no-confidence motion demanding Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center be made the next CM.

The opposition parties on August 2 had urged Governor Amik Sherchan to invite parties to form majority government in accordance to Article 168(2) of the Constitution.

Pokharel has support of 38 lawmakers while the opposition coalition has 41 lawmakers.