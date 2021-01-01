District presidents of NC demand final list of active members be published

District presidents of Nepali Congress (NC) have demanded the final list of active members of the party across the country be immediately published.

The presidents of factions other than that of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba have complained that they have been denied even an opportunity to look at the list of their respective districts and correct errors.

"We want to warn the leadership early that trying to move forward forcibly without providing even the minimum opportunity to have a look at the list and correct serious errors will invite serious problems," NC President in Nuwakot Jagdishwore Narsingh KC issuing a statement on behalf of district presidents said.

They have also demanded that the 14th general convention scheduled to be held from September 1-4 be held on time. The general convention looks uncertain due to the dispute about active membership in districts including Bara and Saptari.

The opposition factions have been protesting claiming that NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been whimsically distributing active membership in the name of integration of leaders who have joined the party after the last general convention.

The schedule for general convention has already been affected with the ward level elections scheduled for July 27 yet to be held due to the dispute about active membership in around 100 wards of local bodies. The party has yet to issue the new schedule even as Deuba claims that the general convention will start on September 1 as scheduled.

The party has called central committee meeting on August 12 to discuss the issue.