No-confidence motion against Lumbini CM Shankar Pokharel

Opposition parties have registered a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Lumbini Shankar Pokharel on Tuesday.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha have registered the no-confidence motion at the provincial assembly secretariat Tuesday afternoon, according to NC Chief Whip Fakaruddin Khan. They have also registered application requesting Lumbini Governor Amik Sherchan to call special assembly session

A total of 34 lawmakers have signed on the no-confidence motion demanding Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center be made the next CM.

The opposition parties on Monday had urged Governor Sherchan to invite parties to form majority government in accordance to Article 168(2) of the Constitution.