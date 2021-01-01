SC refuses to reinstate 4 HoR members expelled by Maoist Center for joining UML

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to reinstate four leaders who were expelled from the House of Representatives (HoR) by CPN (Maoist Center) after joining CPN-UML.

Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekh Raj Bhatta, Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Prabhu Sah had moved the Apex Court on Wednesday demanding they be allowed to remain lawmakers as they have not quit the Maoist party and pointed that the details provided by the Election Commission on July 7 listed them as Maoist members.

They also argued that the unilateral decision of Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who was authorized by the central committee to take a call on their expulsion, to expel them is unconstitutional.

The single bench of Justice Ishwore Khatiwada conducting the first hearing on their petition on Monday has refused to issue the interim order demanded by them.

The bench has stated that interim order need not be issued as the HoR is seen to have been informed on April 8 that they have quit the Maoist party as the documents endorsed by UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli revealed they were members of UML.

The four had decided to join CPN-UML after the SC invalidated the unification of Maoist Center and UML on March 7. KP Sharma Oli had even made them ministers.