SC endorses expulsion of Karnali lawmakers by UML for crossing floor

The Supreme Court (SC) has endorsed expulsion from provincial assembly of four CPN-UML lawmakers who crossed the floor to save the government of Mahendra Bahadur Shahi in Karnali.

Lawmakers Prakash Jwala, Kurma Raj Shahi, Nanda Singh Buda and Ambar Bahadur Thapa have lost their post after the joint bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana ruled to that regard on Monday.

The organizing committee for the 10th general convention of UML had expelled lawmakers Prakash Jwala, Kurma Raj Shahi, Nanda Singh Buda and Ambar Bahadur Thapa for crossing the floor to save the government of Mahendra Bahadur Shahi in Karnali.

The four had then moved the Apex Court against their expulsion. The SC hearing a petition by the four lawmakers had issued an interim order on June 10 to reinstate them ruling that the general convention organizing committee cannot expel lawmakers like the central committee.

UML had then sought review of the order to reinstate four Karnali lawmakers expelled by the party.

The joint bench of CJ Rana and Justice Dhungana on Monday has ordered that the interim order cannot be continued and should be revoked pointing that the act of crossing the floor against the party's decision is not in accordance to democratic norms and values, and is against the Constitution and the act related to the political parties.