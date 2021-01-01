Thakur to start legal consultation

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur will start legal consultation after the Election Commission gave official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction.
"We have a meeting at Babar Mahal (Tuesday afternoon). We will then discuss with legal professionals," executive member from Thakur-Mahato faction Keshav Jha told Setopati. "We may reach a conclusion after the discussion with legal professionals."
The faction is undecided after the Election Commission gave official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction on Monday.
A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting by the Election Commission on Monday.
Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.
Published Date: Tuesday, Shrawan 12, 2078, 15:33:00