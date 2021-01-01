Thakur to start legal consultation

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur will start legal consultation after the Election Commission gave official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction.

"We have a meeting at Babar Mahal (Tuesday afternoon). We will then discuss with legal professionals," executive member from Thakur-Mahato faction Keshav Jha told Setopati. "We may reach a conclusion after the discussion with legal professionals."

The faction is undecided after the Election Commission gave official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction on Monday.

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival Thakur-Mahato faction during the headcounting by the Election Commission on Monday.

Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.