Thirty-four executive members have pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) before the Election Commission on Monday.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav said that 34 of the 51 executive members have already signed for the faction and claimed that it will rise to 35 once Resham Chaudhary, who is at the Dilli Bazar Jail, will sign for the faction.

Executive members including Manish Suman, Naval Kishore Sah, Raj Kishore Yadav and others ditched Thakur-Mahato faction to join the Yadav-Bhattarai camp during signature verification at the Election Commission.

Yadav clarified that his faction has not chased away fellow Chairman Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato, and stated that they will be given space in the party if they apologize for supporting regression. "The way they became accomplices of regression was against our party's ideology. The party will think about it if they apologize realizing their mistake," Yadav added.

The Yadav-Thakur faction is likely to be officially recognized by the Election Commission after proving majority before the Election Commission.