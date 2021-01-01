Oli claims Nepal rejected unity even when offered second chairmanship

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal didn't show interest in unity even when he offered to make Nepal the second chairman.

"Madhav Nepal demanded second chairmanship if possible. I have said I am ready to make him second chairman if he comes to save party unity," Oli stated. "Interest has not been showed even when I said so. Many pretexts are being made."

Oli claimed that the Khanal-Nepal faction is now asking for majority in the central committee after that. "Why? To throw us out? Rest assured comrades, that will not be allowed. Because they have been involved in such exercise even in the past," he added. "Vote has been cast against the government of one's own party in the House. This is immoral, unpolitical and criminal act."

He claimed that he is still trying very hard for party unity despite all that and will leave no stone unturned for unity.

He stressed that he is very flexible for party unity and expressed commitment toward implementation of the 10-point deal reached by the task force formed to resolve the dispute in UML. He assured that all party structures will be active from the state they were in before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) if there is party unity.