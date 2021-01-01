SC has saved Constitution and House: Nepal

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has stated that the Supreme Court (SC) has saved the Constitution and House be reinstating the House and instructing to make Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba prime minister (PM).

In a short response to the SC verdict, Nepal told Setopati that the verdict has sent four messages. The first is, it has clarified on some provisions in the Constitution that needed interpretation. "The next is, this verdict has said the PM cannot do anything on whims and other state organs should also remain within the limits set by the Constitution," Nepal said.

The third is, it has saved the Constitution and House and instilled life in it. "The fourth is, the SC has saved when the House was dissolved on both the occasions. This has boosted the role and esteem of the SC."