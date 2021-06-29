CPN-UML has dissolved the organizing committee for the 10th general convention.

The organizing committee's meeting at Baluwatar on Wednesday has decided to transform the committee into central committee. The central committee's meeting has been called for Friday as per the decision of the organizing committee.

UML Chairman Oli had unilaterally dissolved the central committee and formed the organizing committee after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with CPN (Maoist Center) restoring the parties to the state before unification.

Oli has taken action against leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction through the organizing committee even as the dissident faction has been demanding that the party be restored to the state before unification with Maoist Center.

Oli was under pressure to revive the central committee after the SC recently ruled that the organizing committee cannot take long-term decisions like the central committee.

The meeting of the organizing committee on Wednesday has also decided to induct Ram Bahadur Thapa, Lekh Raj Bhatta, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Mani Thapa, Raghubir Mahaseth, Raghu Pant, Bishnu Rimal and Beduram Bhusal in the standing committee.