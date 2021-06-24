Three NC scions meet again to discuss general convention

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi has held lunch meeting with General secretary Shashank Koirala and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh.

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi, General secretary Shashank Koirala and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh have again met to discuss the upcoming general convention.

Personal secretary of Koirala Bharat Tiwari told Setopati that the three leaders met at Maharajgunj on Friday.

NC sources claim that the three are intensifying discussion in a way that only one of them will contest for the top post in the upcoming general convention.

The three also had a lunch meeting at Nidhi's residence on Monday after Nidhi told NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba about his desire to contest for the top post on Saturday. Nidhi, who has been a Deuba lieutenant for decades, claims that Deuba had promised to help Nidhi get the top post in the next general convention when he helped Deuba win the election in the last general convention.

Nidhi has been holding discussion with the two leaders from the opposition camp after Deuba insisted to seek reelection and held discussion with central leaders of his faction from all seven provinces.

Nidhi, Koirala and Singh are adoringly called princes by the cadres as they are scions of the three famous NC families. Shashank is son of BP Koirala, while Prakash Man and Bimalendra are sons of Ganesh Man Singh and Mahendra Narayan Nidhi respectively.

Some in the party have been claiming that existing factions will be broken and leaders will realign in a new manner for the next general convention. The meeting of three princes hints that such realignment may indeed be happening.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Puadel is also holding a meeting of his faction, that Koirala and Singh both belongs to, later on Friday to discuss the general convention.