PM Oli replaces all but four ministers

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has ousted all but four ministers from his Cabinet.

He will replace all the ministers except Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Law Minister Lila Nath Shrestha and Physical Infrastructure Minister Basanta Nembang.

Raghubir Mahaseth will replace Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and Sher Bahadur Tamang Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi.

He has also inducted ministers from the Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP). Senior Leader Rajendra Mahato will lead the party in the government as Deputy PM and urban development minister.

Sharat Singh Bhandari will get the Energy Ministry, Anil Jha Water Supplies Ministry, Uma Shankar Argariya Youth and Sports Ministry, Bimal Srivastav Labor Ministry, Laxman Lal Karna Land Reforms Ministry, Chanda Chaudhary Women Children and Social Welfare Ministry and Iqbal Miya Forest Ministry.

Chandrakanta Chaudhary will be Minister of State for Energy and Renuka Gurung Minister of State for Women Children and Social Welfare.