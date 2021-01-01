Janamorcha expels lawmaker Krishna Thapa from provincial assembly in Gandaki

Rasthtriya Janamorcha has expelled lawmaker Krishna Thapa from the Gandaki provincial assembly.

Secretary at the provincial assembly Hari Raj Pokharel told Setopati the party registered the letter with the assembly secretariat Thursday morning informing about Thapa's expulsion. "Speaker will inform the House about that today itself. It will be in accordance to the act related to political parties," Pokharel stated.

The notice about expulsion of Thapa will be issued by the secretariat Thursday itself.

Thapa had defied the party decision to topple the CPN-UML government of Prithvi Subba Gurung. He had opined that he cannot help in formation of an alternative government led by Nepali Congress (NC) even during the ongoing budget session of the House and batted to save the Gurung government.

The party had earlier decided to support the opposition alliance against UML in Gandaki but not join the government. There were efforts to make NC-led government following that decision by Janamorcha but that failed after Thapa defied the party decision and refused to sign in support of NC-led government.

Janamorcha had expelled him from the party in a way that he does not even remain a general member after that.