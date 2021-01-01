11 including Khanal, Nepal, Rawal expelled from UML; explanation sought from 12 more

CPN-UML standing committee meeting on Monday has decided to take action against members of the dissolved House who signed to make Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba prime minister (PM).

The meeting has expelled 11 including Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Bhim Rawal from the party and sought explanation from another 12 leaders, according to a standing committee member.

The 11 leaders also including Mukunda Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Kalyani Khadka, Sarala Yadav, Pushpa Karna, Laxmi Chaudhary, Kalila Khatun and Nira Devi Jairu have been expelled in a way that they are not even general member after they did not reply to the explanation sought by the standing committee meeting on Saturday.

Similarly, 12 others including Birodh Khatiwada, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Som Prasad Pandey, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Jhapat Rawal, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, Yagya Sunuwar, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhary, Deepak Prakash Bhatta and Narayan Khadka have also been asked to furnish explanation within 24 hours.

The meeting on Monday has also decided to withdraw the party's support from the Far West government.

It also seriously discussed the issue of 23 UML lawmakers signing on the petition submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding appointment of Deuba as PM. A total of 146 lawmakers signed the petition that could not be registered Monday as authentication of signatures of some of the lawmakers could not be completed during the office hours.

The lawmakers from Khanal-Nepal faction who signed on the petition registered with the SC include Birodh Khatiwada, Narayan Khatiwada, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Ghanshyam Bhusal, Som Prasad Pandey, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Jhapat Rawal, Nira Devi Jairu, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Chaudhary, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Kalila Khatun, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Pushpa Karna Kayastha, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, Yagya Sunuwar, Surendra Pandey, Mukunda Neupane, Met Mani Chaudhary and Deepak Prakash Bhatta.