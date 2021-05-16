President calls for new government under 76(5) by 5pm Friday

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has invited parties for formation of new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution giving a deadline of five Friday afternoon.

Issuing a statement Thursday evening, the President's Office has said invitation has been made for formation of the new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution after the prime minister (PM) informed that the government formed under Article 76(3) of the Constitution does not have grounds to pass the floor test.

President Bhandari has invited the parties to stake claims for formation of government by five Friday afternoon with grounds to show that the new government can muster majority.

Article 76(5) of the Constitution states 'If a Prime Minister appointed according to clause (3) fails to receive a vote of confidence pursuant to clause (4), the President shall appoint a member as Prime Minister, who produces bases that he/she may win the vote of confidence of the House of Representatives as provided for in clause (2).'

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli earlier told the Cabinet that he will not seek the mandatory floor test.

Speaking in the Cabinet meeting that was held immediately after the Supreme Court (SC) revoked appointment of seven ministers including Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa who are not federal lawmakers, Oli said his mood has been off due to the interim order.

"My mood is off after today's order. I feel there is no use seeking vote of confidence. I didn't get confidence vote even earlier. Why try for confidence vote that won't be achieved. I may as well recommend the President to invite for formation of new government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution ," a minister quoted Oli as ruing during the Cabinet meeting.

Oli, who had failed the floor test on May 10, was reappointed prime minister (PM) May 13 in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the three-day deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

He had to pass floor test within 30 days