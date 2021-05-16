Thakur, Yadav take inspiration from Oli, Nepal to resolve dispute in JSP

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairmen Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav have agreed to iron out differences in the party by holding a meeting.

JSP was divided on whether to form a government excluding CPN-UML or not. JSP leaders Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav, coming from erstwhile Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, publicly demanded toppling of Oli government and wanted to form a majority government with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) while leaders from the erstwhile Rashtriya Janata Party like Thakur and Rajendra Mahato were negotiating with Oli and prevented formation of majority government in alliance with NC and Maoist Center.

The differences escalated further after the Thakur-Mahato faction unilaterally elected Mahato as the parliamentary party leader.

The two chairmen held discussion on Sunday in that context. Central executive committee member Mohammad Ishtiaq Rai said the two chairmen after the meeting on Sunday agreed to hold party meeting to resolve the differences.

"Chairman Yadav said that the party should move forward together in the current situation, and invited the Thakur-Mahato faction to come for a meeting to formulate single position of the party," Rai said about the meeting of chairmen. "Chairman Thakur is also positive about that. There seems to be consensus between the two chairmen that the party should not be split now. The discussion was positive."

The two chairmen pointed how UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and dissident leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have agreed to move forward together and stressed at the need for JSP to remain united as well.

Rai assured that there will be a big breakthrough in the party within a few days.

Leaders of the Thakur-Mahato faction have also called Sunday's meeting positive and agree that the internal dispute in the party should be resolved.