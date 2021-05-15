Khanal-Nepal faction fears Oli may be buying time in name of dialogue

The Khanal-Nepal faction CPN-UML is worried that Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli may just be buying time in the name of dialogue.

Central members of the faction who spoke during the virtual meeting on Saturday pointed that Oli may have made a tactical move in the name of dialogue. Lawmakers of the faction did not resign en masse on Thursday after Oli agreed to return back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

They expressed suspicion about presence of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, who recently joined UML quitting Maoist Center, in the meeting of the two sides held on Friday to form task force to decide on the modality for return to the state before unification with Maoist Center.

"Leaders said UML dispute cannot be resolved by Thapa and he should attend only after the dispute is resolved," central member Niraj Acharya told Setopati.

Some leaders suspected that Oli may have invited Thapa to put psychological pressure and urged the leadership to be cautious pointing how Oli can agree for any kind of deal to serve his interest and then violate that agreement, according to another central member Dilu Panta .

"Oli may not implement even if he agrees for a deal. What should we do in that situation? He can also use anyone at the national and international level," Panta revealed the concerns of central members. "Oli has not stopped unilateral appointments even as dialogue to resolve the internal dispute carries on. What if he is doing all this to help Thapa win National Assembly election and save the post of PM."

Oli, who had failed the floor test on Monday, was reappointed prime minister (PM) Thursday night in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the nine Thursday night deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

Nepali Congress (NC), and Maoist Center could not stake claims for majority government as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) remained divided on the issue while the lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML did not resign en masse to lower the strength of the House to ensure that the majority government could be formed even without support of the Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP.

Oli will have to pass floor test within 30 days of appointment. He has essentially bought a month by agreeing to return back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) to stop the lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML from resigning.

Madhav Kumar Nepal told reporters that the chance of resignation has ended for two-four days coming out after the four-hour meeting with Oli at the residence of Rameshwore Thapa in Chapali Height, Kathmandu Thursday evening.

Nepal has briefed his faction that Oli has agreed to return back to the state before unification and take back the decision taken on March 12.

"I have asked Oli whether he will step back from March 12 or not, and return to the day of unification or not. He has provided positive answer saying he also wants to do that," Nepal reportedly briefed his faction about the meeting. "Oli has proposed to form a task force to discuss about how to return back to the state before unification taking back the step of March 12. He has said that he is not adamant on not returning to the state before unification."

Oli has been taking unilateral decisions in UML after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the sate they were on the day of unification.

He held a central committee meeting of his faction on March 12 and inducted new central committee members and illegally amended party statute. He then dissolved all party committees keeping only the post of central chairman and general secretary, and replaced those committees with general convention organizing committees.

He later formed the standing committee excluding all leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction. He had been bringing his agenda to the party meetings and getting it passed without deliberation in all meetings since March 12.

The Khanal-Nepal faction has been demanding withdrawal of the decision taken on March 12 and later to return back to the state before unification.

Oli, who was saying that the twin demands cannot be met, expressed flexibility during the meeting on Thursday.