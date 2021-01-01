4 parties stake claims for government led by Krishna Chandra Nepali of NC in Gandaki

Four parties have registered a letter at the governor's office in Gandaki on Wednesday staking claim for majority government led by Krishna Chandra Nepali of Nepali Congress (NC).

NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rashtriya Janamorcha have registered the letter at the office of Governor Sita Kumari Paudel in the afternoon with claims of having majority.

The parties must have support of 31 lawmakers for majority in Gandaki. But Krishna Thapa of Janamrocha has refused to support the NC-led government. Thapa has been removed from parliamentary party leader after refusing to comply with the party decision and still insists that he will remain neutral.

The party will have to expel him from the post of lawmaker for the alliance to get majority.