Janamorcha removes Gandaki parliamentary party leader Krishna Thapa

Rashtriya Janamorcha has removed Krishna Thapa from its parliamentary party leader in Gandaki.

Janamorcha General Secretary Manoj Bhatta has informed the provincial assembly secretariat about Thapa's removal. Bhatta said Thapa has been removed as he did not comply with the decision taken by the party's central committee on April 23 and the parliamentary party meeting Thapa chaired two days later.

The meetings had decided to form a new government in the province in alliance with Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP). But Thapa refused to sign on the letter the parties prepared to send to the governor to stake claims for the next government.

The party had sought explanation from Thapa Wednesday and a virtual meeting of its central secretariat has decided to remove him after he refused to furnish explanation, according to the letter sent by Bhatta to the parliament secretariat.

The party, however, has not named Thapa's successor as parliamentary party leader.

The alliance of NC, Maoist Center and JSP—that Janamorcha has pledged to support—will not have majority even after Thapa's removal. He will have to support the alliance or the party will have to expel him from the post of lawmaker for the alliance to get majority.

Thapa, meanwhile, has expressed ignorance about explanation sought from him. Pointing that he is at his home in Jaimini, Baglung on Wednesday and the party has not informed him about explanation.