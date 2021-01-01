Khanal-Nepal faction to abstain confidence vote

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has decided to not vote for Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli during the floor test on Monday.

Lawmakers of the faction have decided to remain absent during the the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting that is scheduled to start at one in the afternoon. Leader Bhim Rawal said the meeting of lawmakers of the faction in the morning has taken a decision to that regard.

PM Oli is taking the motion for confidence vote to the House Sunday. He now looks highly unlikely to pass the test due to the faction's decision to remain absent and that of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to remain neutral in the voting.