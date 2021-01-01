All efforts for unity sadly failed: UML leader Jhapat Rawal

Leader of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML Jhapat Rawal has said that all attempts for party unity have failed.

"We tried for party unity until the last hour. But KP Oli comrade did not take any initiative for party unity. There was attempt to further roil it instead of unity," Rawal said in the meeting of the faction at the parliament secretariat in Singha Durbar on Monday. Pointing that the faction had given Oli time to express commitment for party unity by Monday morning, he added "But they did not even try. Nothing remains now."

He accused Oli of being against party unity saying the main leadership acted toward shredding the communist party. "Our dear party, the dear party of Nepali people is close to splitting. We are shattered by this."

The deadline given by the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML to Prime Minister (PM) Oli threatening that the lawmakers will resign en masse if he does not mend ways and return back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) has expired at nine Monday morning.

The faction is preparing to resign en masse after Oli did not reach out to the dissident leaders during the intervening period.

PM Oli is taking the motion for confidence vote to the House of Representatives (HoR) that is scheduled to meet at one in the afternoon. He seems highly unlikely to pass the test due to the internal dispute in ruling UML and decision of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to remain neutral in the voting.