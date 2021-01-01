President will invite parties to form new government if PM fails floor test

Deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang has said President Bidya Devi Bhandari will invite parties to form a new government in accordance to the Constitution if Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli fails the floor test on Sunday.

PM Oli is taking the motion for confidence vote to the House of Representatives (HoR) that is scheduled to meet at one in the afternoon. He seems highly unlikely to pass the test due to the internal dispute in ruling UML and decision of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to remain neutral in the voting.

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has already issued an ultimatum to Oli threatening that the lawmakers will resign en masse if he does not mend ways and return back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

"This government continuing until the next government is formed if PM fails the floor test is normal process," Nembang told Setopati. "President will invite parties to form a new government in accordance to the Constitution after that."

Pointing that the post of PM will become vacant after failing the floor test, he stated that the PM need not resign after that.

President can invite parties to form government with coalition of two or more parties as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.