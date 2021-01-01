Khanal-Nepal faction to wait till 9 Monday morning for Oli to mend ways

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to mend ways and return back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) by nine Monday morning.

UML lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai told Setopati that the meeting of lawmakers from the faction at the Singha Durbar Sunday has decided to issue the final ultimatum and added that the lawmakers will vote in support of the Oli government during the floor test on Monday if Oli meets the demands.

He added that the faction has opted to take a harsh decision if Oli fails to express commitment to return back to the status before unification and move forward in consensus in the coming days.

"If Oli does not address our demands by nine, we will hold a meeting at 9:30 and then resign or take other decision," he stated. "We have summoned the lawmakers to the Federal Parliament Secretariat at 9:30 Monday morning. We will wait until then and take decision after that."

UML earlier issued whip to its House of Representatives (HoR) members to vote in support of the government during the floor test sought by PM Oli on Monday.

Dispute in UML has reached boiling point after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the state they were on the day of unification.

The Khanal-Nepal faction has been demanding that Oli should take back the unilateral decisions he took on March 12 and move forward from the state the party was on the day of unification with Maoist Center.

Lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction have already warned Oli they will resign en masse if he does not mend ways and refuses to return to the status on the day of unification with CPN (Maoist Center) ahead of the vote of confidence that Oli has sought on May 10.