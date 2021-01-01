UML issues whip to lawmakers to vote in support of Oli government

Ruling CPN-UML has issued whip to its House of Representatives (HoR) members to vote in support of the government during the floor test sought by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai has issued the 24-hour whip effective from Sunday afternoon. Oli has asked for vote of confidence during the House meeting scheduled to start at one Monday afternoon.

The party has issued the whip even as some lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML are preparing to resign en masse before the confidence vote to ensure that Oli does not pass the floor test.

Issuing a statement earlier on Sunday, UML Chairman Oli urged the dissident lawmakers to not resign calling the faction's activities to topple the government at any cost a crime.