I don't believe they'll resign: Paudel says after meeting Nepal

CPN-UML leader and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel has said he does not believe that House of Representatives (HoR) members of the Khanal-Nepal faction will resign.

Talking with reporters after he and Subash Chandra Nembang, fellow confidant of Chairman KP Sharma Oli, met dissident UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal at the Singha Durbar Sunday afternoon, Paudel said he does not believe so. "I don't believe that," Paudel replied when the reporters asked if lawmakers of the dissident faction are resigning.

Nembang said the two leaders had an open discussion with Nepal. "We have no differences about further strengthening party unity. We all are worried how to resolve the problem and reach conclusion," Nembang stated.

He claimed that the dispute will soon be resolved and more meetings will be held to solidly resolve the problem.

Lawmakers of the faction have confided that they have already given written consent to Nepal to resign. Paudel and Nembang are said to have reached to talk Nepal as the latter was preparing to submit the resignation to the parliament secretariat.

Nembang told the media persons that he does not know if the lawmakers of the dissident afction have resignation letter in hand.