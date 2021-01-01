Brother of SC Justice who invalidated unification of UML and Maoist Center recommended as PSC chair

The Constitutional Council has recommended former secretary Madhav Prasad Regmi for the post of Public Service Commission chairman.

The Constitutional Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar Sunday morning has recommended Regmi to the post, according to a source.

Main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and Speaker Agni Sapkota did not attend the meeting called by Oli after issuing an ordinance to amend the Constitutional Council Act. But PM Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina attended the meeting and decided to recommend Regmi to the position.

Regmi hails from Jhapa and has been staying in Kathmandu for a long time. He is elder brother of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Kumar Regmi who was part of the bench that invalidated unification of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7.