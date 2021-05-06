NC to vote against government on May 10, not bring no-confidence motion against Oli

Nepali Congress (NC) has said it will not bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The main opposition party's parliamentary party meeting at Lhotse Hall of the parliament building in New Baneshwore Saturday afternoon has concluded that there is no need to bring no-confidence motion.

It has told the lawmakers that no homework has been done to bring no-confidence motion now pointing that Oli himself has opted to take floor test on May 10 and he does not seem likely to pass the test.

Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand told Setopati that the parliamentary party has decided to vote against the government on May 10 and take initiative to form government under the party's leadership.