Deuba says he won't attend Constitutional Council meeting called by Oli

Main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba has said he will not attend the Constitutional Council meeting called by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Sunday.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba has clarified that he will not be attending the meeting and also urged other members to not attend the meeting pointing that the government has attacked democratic exercise by amending the act related to Constitutional Council through an ordinance.

He has also claimed that the ordinance is against the special arrangements and spirit of the Constitution.

"This has demolished constitutional grounds. Ordinances have been repeatedly issued in a way that the structure of Constitution is demolished by violating the basic, fundamental and uninterrupted rights of the House to formulate laws and amend them. NC has deemed that the government has issued the ordinance in an ill-intentioned and conspiratorial manner. It is inspired with the bad intention of making party wise appointments in constitutional bodies in a way that working procedure of the Constitutional Council is affected," the statement reads.