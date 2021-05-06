Home Minister Thapa flies on chopper to file nominations for National Assembly election

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has flown to Hetauda on a chopper to file nomination for election in the seat of National Assembly vacant after his expulsion by CPN (Maoist Center).

Ruling CPN-UML, that Thapa had joined to invite expulsion, decided to field him as candidate just hours before the deadline to file nominations for the election to be held in Bagmati province was to expire at four Friday afternoon.

A meeting of UML at Baluwatar Friday morning took decision to field Thapa, who had insisted to not contest if victory were not guaranteed, as its candidate.

Opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC) and Maoist Center have jointly fielded Maoist leader Khim Lal Devkota who has already reached Hetauda to file nominations.

The Yadav-Bhatatrai faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has also pledged to support Devkota while the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML is also expected to support Devkota.

Provincial assembly members and chiefs and deputy chiefs of local bodies are voters in the National Assembly election.