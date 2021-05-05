UML discusses National Assembly election, vote of confidence in standing committee meeting

Ruling CPN-UML discussed vote of confidence sought by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and the upcoming National Assembly election during the standing committee meeting on Thursday.

Party Spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the meeting held at the official residence of PM in Baluwatar decided to hold discussion with people’s representatives and voters to ensure victory of party’s candidate in the National Assembly election.

Gyawali revealed that standing committee members gave different suggestions regarding preparations of election and added that decision regarding candidate would be taken soon.

Opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) have agreed to jointly field Khim Lal Devkota in the election for the seat of National assembly vacant after expulsion of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa by Maoist Center.