NC, Maoist Center to field Khim Lal Devkota in National assembly by-election

Opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) have agreed to jointly field Khim Lal Devkota in the election for the seat of National assembly vacant after expulsion of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa by Maoist Center.

Maoist leader Barsha Man Pun told Setopati that the opposition parties have agreed to field Maoist leader Devkota as their joint candidate. Nominations for the by-election will have to be filed on Friday.

Thapa, who was elected from Bagmati Province on Maoist ticket in the Upper House, was expelled by the party after he joined CPN-UML following invalidation of unification of the two parties by the Supreme Court on March 7.

UML is expected to again field Thapa for the post.

The parties, however, have yet to decide whether to field Devkota with election symbol of Maoist Center or as an independent candidate.