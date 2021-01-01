Maoist Center submits letter about withdrawal of support from Oli government

CPN (Maoist Center) has withdrawn support from the government led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The party, that had taken decision to that regard in the standing committee meeting on Tuesday, has handed over the withdrawal letter to the Federal Parliament Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Whip of Maoist Center Dev Gurung has handed over the letter to Secretary at the secretariat Gopal Nath Yogi.

Prime Minister (PM) Oli has already decided to seek floor test on May 10.