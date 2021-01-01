Maoist Center withdraws support from Oli government

CPN (Maoist Center) has withdrawn support from the KP Sharma Oli government on Tuesday.

The party's standing committee meeting held on Tuesday has decided to withdraw the support it had given to the Oli government on February 15, 2018.

Maoist leader Leela Mani Pokharel told Setopati said the letter about withdrawal of support will, however, be sent to the Federal Parliament Secretariat only on Wednesday as it is late today.

Prime Minister (PM) Oli has already decided to seek floor test on May 10.