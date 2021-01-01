Gandaki, Far West governors close to Maoist Center replaced with UML ones

The government has removed governors of Gandaki and Far West close to CPN (Maoist Center) and replaced them with those close to ruling CPN-UML.

The Cabinet meeting on Monday has removed Gandaki Governor Amik Sherchan and Far West Governor Sharmila Tripathi and recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari to replace them with Sita Paudel and Ganga Prasad Yadav respectively.

Paudel, who hails from Chitwan, is public relations advisor to PM Oli while Saptari's Yadav who was deputy speaker from RPP earlier had recently joined UML.

The two are likely to be sworn in Monday itself.

Both Sherchan and Tripathi are close to Maoist Center and were appointed on Maoist quota when UML and Maoist Center were together in CPN. Tilak Pariyar, who was elected as Province 2 governor together with Sherchan and Tripathi on Maoist quota, has already been fired and replaced with Rajesh Jha (Ahiraj).