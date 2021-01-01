Security persons to be mobilized round the clock for implementation of public health protocols: PM

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said security persons will be mobilized round the clock for implementation of public health protocols to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Monday, he has warned those violating the protocols of stringent action. He added that the Home Ministry will oversee compliance of the protocols. He informed that the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology will lead the public awareness campaign.

He also urged the people to bear with the strict enforcement of prohibitory orders during the second wave of the pandemic and assured that the government will do the needful to ensure that no one remains hungry during the prohibitory orders.

He also addressed the international community in English at the end of his speech and asked for help to fight the pandemic. He expressed gratitude for all the support provided to Nepal and pointed that Nepal will need further support saying the second wave has severely hit the country.

"Since we are living in an interconnected and interlinked world, pandemic like this spares no one and no one is safe. It is in this vein I would like to request our neighbors, friendly countries and international organizations to help us with vaccines, diagnostic equipment and kits, oxygen therapy, critical care medicines and critical care furniture to support our ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic," he stated.