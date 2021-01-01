Oli to seek vote of confidence on May 10

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has opted for floor test on May 10.

The President's Office issuing a statement Sunday evening has said House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been called for one May 10 afternoon for vote of confidence after PM Oli as per Article 100(1) of the Constitution deemed he has to establish that the HoR has confidence in him.

"The Prime Minister, while s/he holds office, may, whenever s/he is of the opinion that it is necessary or appropriate to obtain a vote of confidence from the members of the House of Representatives, shall table a resolution to that effect in the House of Representatives," reads Article 100(1).

PM Oli had left to meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari midway through the Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Sunday after informing ministers that he has decided to seek confidence vote.

CPN (Maoist Center) has been talking about withdrawing support from the government in recent times. Withdrawal of support by Maoist Center would put the Oli government in minority.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) is also preparing to bring no-confidence motion against Oli with help from Maoist Center and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Oli has opted for floor test to show that he still has majority in the House amidst all the uncertainties.