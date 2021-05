Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has returned after meeting President Bidya Devi Bhandari midway through the Cabinet meeting Sunday evening.

PM Oli had left to meet President Bhandari after informing ministers that he has decided to seek confidence vote during the Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Sunday. He has met President Bhandari twice Sunday alone.

He had earlier met her after the standing committee meeting of ruling CPN-UML.