Two of the three CPN-UML lawmakers of Lumbini, who are said to have resigned after Shankar Pokharel was reappointed Lumbini CM after resigning as chief minister (CM) earlier on Sunday to avoid no-confidence motion, have now claimed they have not resigned.

Dharma Bahadur Lal Srivastav and Ajaya Shahi have now said they have not resigned. Srivastav and Shahi are from the group of Hridayesh Triapthi and Brijesh Kumar Gupta faction respectively and had both won the last election with sun of CPN-UML as the election symbol.

"Our dissatisfaction is with Shankar Pokharel becoming CM. I and Ajaya Shahi have not resigned. We don't agree in the name of Shankar Pokharel," Srivastav told Setopati.

The UML parliamentary party meeting held Sunday morning after Pokharel resigned as CM had taken a decision to form a majority government under Pokharel.

Srivastav added that the two would always mention independent political group while signing the minute when attending the UML parliamentary party meeting.

"We went for UML parliamentary party meeting even today but we have not signed on the decision. Our signature was only for attendance in the morning. We have taken exception to his appointment as CM counting even our signatures," he elaborated.

Dug Narayan Pandey, who was elected on UML ticket, earlier had told Setopati that the three have already sent their resignation to the provincial assembly secretariat.